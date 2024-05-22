Kamloops Mounties continue investigating shooting death of woman, say it's not linked to recent drug war

Photo: Castanet Police taped off two homes on Valhalla Drive after a woman was shot on May 21, 2023.

The murder of a Kamloops woman who was shot a year ago inside a Brocklehurst home is not believed to have a connection to the recent gang war playing out in the city, according to police.

Other than that, Mounties have nothing more to say about the slaying, which remains unsolved a year later.

Chaneill Satow, 39, was shot inside a townhome on Valhalla Drive on May 21, 2023. Emergency crews were called to 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m., according to residents.

Satow died in hospital five days later after she was taken off life support.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops via email.

She said police do not presently have any additional information to release to the public.

“The homicide continues to be a focus for the detachment, which continues to work diligently on advancing the investigation,” Evelyn said.

One neighbour at the time of the shooting told Castanet the residence in the Valhalla Place townhouse complex had been frequented by police in recent months.

Nearly a year later, on March 30 at about 1 a.m., an apparent Molotov cocktail was thrown at the carport of the same townhouse — an incident police have now linked to several other arsons and shootings between mid-March and early May as being part of an ongoing conflict in the local drug trade between two warring factions.

Police, however, say they have no evidence linking the homicide to the violent conflict.

“There is nothing to support that the homicide is related,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide of Chaneill Satow is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoippers at 1-800-222-8477.