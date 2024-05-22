Private investigators see spike in tips regarding Ryan Shtuka disappearance

Photo: Contributed Heather and Ryan Shtuka

Private investigators are reporting a notable increase in the number of tips coming in about the disappearance of Ryan Shtuka, and they are now asking for anonymous tipsters to reach out again.

On February 17, 2018, Shtuka, who was 20 at the time, vanished in Sun Peaks during a house party on Burfield Drive.

Mounties have not ruled out foul play, but have not reported finding anything suspicious. His disappearance remains a mystery.

Sue Brown, a lawyer and investigator with Please Bring Me Home, a national organization that aims to helps families find missing loved ones, said the organization is hoping to follow up on a number of tips its received in the past several months.

“We've received quite a number of tips in the last couple of months, which is following a period where there hadn't been very many, and there's some consistency to some of the tips that we're receiving,” she said.

Brown said the organization is asking for those who have sent anonymous tips to reach out again in order for investigators to verify or follow up on information that’s been provided.

“If we don't have enough verifiable detail, for example, or we just have a few follow up questions, it’s helpful if people can reach back out,” she said.

Brown said said the organization is trying to generate as many leads as possible, and recent tips have also shown consistency with those received in the past.

“There's a certain level of consistency with some of the details and the tips that make us think that they're worthwhile following up on and some verifiable detail that I think is worth following up on,” she said.

Brown said she didn't know what has caused the influx in tips. She said symbolic dates or activity by the missing person’s family tends to be the primary driver of new tips.

“[Shtuka’s family] has been very proactive and outspoken in trying to generate information and tips,” Brown said.

“It's my understanding that they increased their reward in Ryan’s case to $25,000. So it could be attributed to that but it's really hard to speculate.”

Ryan’s mother, Heather Shtuka, said she felt it was a “natural progression” that the family’s work spreading awareness would lead to more tips.

“I don't know where they would be now that they weren't six years before,” she told Castanet.

“But like anything else, all you need is one person to probably just let something slip, if somebody knows something, and maybe that's where we're at right now.”

Last year, Heather Shtuka published a best-selling book detailing her experience with her son’s disappearance. She said she would be at Indigo Books in Kamloops on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a book signing.

Please Bring Me Home passes on all information to the RCMP.

Anyone with information about Shtuka's disappearance can contact the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.