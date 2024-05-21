Firefighters make quick work of cedar hedge fire near North Kamloops pub

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue KFR members made quick work of a cedar hedge fire in North Kamloops on Tuesday morning.

A cedar hedge near a North Kamloops pub went up in flames Tuesday morning, but Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. near the 1000-block of Eighth Street, putting up a plume of smoke that was visible across the city.

Joe McKinnon, acting platoon captain for KFR, said the fire was contained to a cedar hedge that bordered Bailey’s Pub, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and an adjacent residence.

“Initially this came in as a landscape fire, but the first-in truck saw a lot of smoke and flames, so we called for two additional engines,” McKinnon said.

He said the fire was stopped before it could do any damage to the neighbouring buildings.

“It was contained to the hedge. The officer on scene was concerned that it could spread, but he was able to get there in time and stop it before it spread,” he said.

The fire is being investigated by RCMP as well as KFR’s fire prevention officers. McKinnon said he couldn’t comment on whether the fire has been deemed suspicious.

He noted cedar hedges are so dry, they go up in flames quite quickly.

KFR has encouraged Kamloops residents to get rid of cedar hedges, with the City of Kamloops recently offering a free cedar hedge chipping service for the Juniper and Rose Hill neighbourhoods in an effort to mitigate fire risk.