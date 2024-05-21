Tk'emlups band closing offices Thursday to reflect on three-year anniversary of residential school discovery

Photo: The Canadian Press Cutouts of orange T-shirts are hung on a fence outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band offices will be closed on Thursday to honour the probable remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School three years ago.

The band announced the preliminary findings of a ground-penetrating radar survey on May 27, 2021. The survey turned up 215 anomalies, which the band said are likely graves.

“For many of us, this announcement has been a stark reminder of a painful chapter in our history,” the band said in a statement on social media announcing Thursday’s office closures.

“It serves as a starting point for many to learn more about the dark realities of residential schools and the lasting impacts they have had on Indigenous communities.”

The statement said chief and council will use Thursday as a day of reflection.

“We urge everyone to set aside time for introspection, learning and being with loved ones,” it reads.