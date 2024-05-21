SKSS, Brocklehurst middle school earn top placements in national music festival

Photo: Contributed South Kamloops Secondary School Jazz Band

Students from two Kamloops school bands earned top honours in a nationwide music festival last week in Toronto.

Competing the in the instrumental jazz division at MusicalFest Canada Nationals, South Kamloops secondary students won the gold award for their jazz band and jazz combo teams and Brocklehurst middle school’s jazz band received silver.

SKSS students Keenan Brulotte, Xavier Wallace and Brocklehurst student Jaylan Mueck won Top Player awards during the week-long festival among the thousands of students that performed.

Both schools received invitations after earning gold awards at regional festivals.

“It's great to know that this type of thing, with a lot of the people who are coming up in the younger grades, it's going to become more and more of a regular thing for our music program to be represented at nationals,” Wallace said.

“The feeling right now is just a lot of hope for the future and excitement about what this means for what's possible.”

Dream come true

The students said they were excited to perform in front of the festival’s adjudicators, noting their goal was to improve as musicians.

“I was excited to play and excited to perform and excited to get adjudicated, and I was not expecting gold, but it's so flattering and exciting to have received that. I was just excited to be there,” said South Kam musician Helen Percy.

SKSS drummer Quinn Vaughan said he was still recovering from the trip but said he left feeling inspired after seeing the other bands perform.

“It's a good experience. I don't ever feel like it was a competition, I kind of saw it more as inspiration,” Vaughan said.

South Kam student and tenor saxophonist J.G. Fulcher said the band was told they did “amazing” by the adjudicators.

“Actually hearing it from an adjudicator and a professional player was really cool to hear,” Fulcher said.

“It means we actually pulled it off and that we actually are very talented players.”

Leo Moore, SKSS valve trombone player, said the bands spent months practicing for the festival and performing the songs.

“There was hours and hours and hours of practicing and figuring out little tiny details to make it as close as we could to perfect,” Moore said.

“When you start dreaming about it, you know you've got it.”

Months of fundraising

SKSS music director Michelle McRae said a fundraising campaign helped cover the cost to attend the festival, raising around $35,000 in total to cover some of the $60,000 bill.

“There's no way we could have done this trip without them and the support of everyone else. So huge thank you to those guys,” McRae said.

McRae said she’ll be teaching five concert bands and two jazz bands next year, including intermediate and high performance jazz bands.

Brocklehurst music director Jarrett Schill agreed, saying the parents spent 14 months fundraising prior to the festival.

Schill said he only began teaching some of his students after the COVID-19 pandemic, making it their third year of playing.

“They were hungry to make music and play and do stuff together,” he said.

“Kids were pretty nervous, but they were very excited as well. One of my kids quoted, ‘It was like a fever dream’ — I love that quote.”

Schill said the grade eight and nine students played as part of a club. Beginning next year, he said the school would have a full time jazz band class.

The Kamloops-Thompson school district congratulated the bands on receiving top honours.

“The district has a strong history of student excellence in music and yet this is another indication of the Kamloops-Thompson school district's commitment arts education, and we're very proud,” said Bill Hamblett, SD73 assistant superintendent of secondary education.