Emergency department at Clearwater hospital closing temporarily due to staffing shortage

Photo: Glacier Media

The emergency department at the hospital in Clearwater will be closed overnight due to staffing shortages.

According to Interior Health, the emergency department at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital in 100 Mile House during this time,” IH said in a statement announcing the closure.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.”

Anyone in the community in need of life-saving care is encouraged to call 911 “for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” the IH statement said.

The Clearwater emergency department is typically open 24 hours. It was last closed temporarily in December.