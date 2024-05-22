Kamloops council sending KFR medical unit business case to B.C. government

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council is sending a business case for a dedicated Kamloops Fire Rescue medical response unit to the B.C. government, asking the province to provide more funding amid an increasing number of medical calls.

The $1-million business case for the nimble medical response unit was first raised as a supplemental budget item, which was ultimately turned down by council amid concerns the city was taking on costs related to healthcare — a matter that falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Members of council’s safety and security select committee recommended sending the business case to the province, a recommendation which was given final approval by council during its meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

The capital cost for the medical response unit — envisioned as an SUV staffed with two responders — was estimated to be $126,000. The unit would have an operating cost of $953,000 including wages, PPE, training, fuel and vehicle maintenance.

The medical response unit was pitched as a way to respond to a rising number of medical calls without detaining or putting wear and tear on large firefighting apparatus.