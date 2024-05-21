RIH healthcare workers mark Trauma Awareness Week, encourage residents to stay safe

Photo: Interior Health Healthcare workers at Royal Inland Hospital mark Trauma Awareness Week, held before the May long weekend. Photographed from left to right are nurses Kira Paynter and Fiona Stanhope, Erin Blackwell, clinical operations manager, and Brad Stroich.

A trauma nurse coordinator at Royal Inland Hospital is hoping to raise awareness about traumatic injuries with the summer months bringing about a “significant rise” in falls, crashes and drownings in B.C.’s Interior.

In a statement, Brad Stroich said Trauma Awareness Week is held leading up to the May long weekend, as this is the “unofficial start to trauma season.”

“In the Interior, we see a significant rise in traumatic injuries from May until September correlating with the uptick in outdoor activities that make the Interior such an amazing place to live,” Stroich said.

He said motor vehicle crashes, motorcycle, ATV and off-road vehicle injuries, and drownings all increase in the summer months. Injuries from falls can result in hospitalizations year-round.

“The majority of these injuries are predictable and preventable,” Stroich said.

“The hope is that through raising awareness about the reality of injuries and openly discussing the preventability of these events that we can endorse injury reduction, promote responsible decision making and encourage safe behaviours for all people.”

According to Interior Health, in B.C., about 30,000 people are hospitalized each year, and 9,000 people suffer permanent disability due to traumatic injuries. Thousands die annually in B.C. from such injuries.

Stroich said it’s estimated that about 90 per cent of traumatic injuries are predictable and preventable.

He noted Trauma Awareness Week also honours the “amazing multidisciplinary team” at RIH which works to help people recover when injuries happen.

Information about how to prevent traumatic injuries can be found on Interior Health’s website.