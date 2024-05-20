Evacuation alert rescinded as BCWS holds wildfire near Carpenter Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Truax Creek Wildfire photographed on May 16.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District rescinded an evacuation alert Monday morning as the BC Wildfire Service says the 183-hectare Truax Creek Wildfire is now being held.

The fire was discovered May 12 at 50 hectares and quickly grew to 183-hectares the following day due to weather conditions. Little growth has been observed on the fire since.

The fire is approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge and about 50 kilometres northwest of Lillooet.

BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said the fire was listed as held on Sunday, meaning it’s not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries based on current conditions and work completed by BCWS crews.

“As far as fire activity, it's still pretty minimal, mostly rank one — smouldering ground fire with no real open flame,” Bonnett said.

“There's a few places where there is a little bit more smoke along the east flank of the fire, which is furthest away from community and values.”

She said crews are continuing to finish mop up, patrol and extinguish any hotspots on the western flank of the fire.

“We have two unit crews out there, two [initial attack] crews, a falling pair and then two field staff working with some heavy equipment, and then there's two helicopters that are assigned to the incident today,” Bonnett said.

The SLRD rescinded an evacuation alert for the Carpenter Lake area Monday morning. The alert was first issued May 13 due to the blaze.

The wildfire is believed to be human caused.