Photo: BC Hydro

A power outage in Kamloops has left nearly 1,000 BC Hydro customers in Aberdeen without power Monday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, electricity was lost at 1:48 p.m. but the cause is still under investigation. A crew has been assigned to the outage.

The outage spans south of Rogers Way, west of Highway 5A and north-east of Aberdeen Drive.

Currently there is no estimate restoration time.