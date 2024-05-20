Environment Canada calls for rain, overcast skies over coming week in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada is calling for showers and overcast skies over the coming week.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of 20 C. Cloudy periods are expected overnight with a low of 8 C.

Showers are expected on Tuesday with a high of 15 C. Rain will continue into the evening as temperatures dip to a low of 6 C.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers. A high of 19 C is expected during the day. Skies will clear by the evening as temperatures drop to a low of 9 C.

Sunny skies and a high of 23 C are expected Thursday. Cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers are predicted Thursday evening alongside a low of 11 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted for Friday as temperatures reach a high of 20 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 11 C are expected overnight.

Both sun and cloud are forecast for the weekend with highs around 21 C.