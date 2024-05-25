Two-week fundraiser aimed at creating adaptive bike program for Kamloops

Photo: Contributed InclusiABILITY will be held over two weeks from May 26 to June 9 around Kamloops.

A two-week initiative aimed at creating Kamloops’ first adaptive bike program begins later this month.

Kasha Mitton, Interior Health nurse and Kamloops resident, will be hosting InclusiABILITY from May 26 to June 9. The city-wide initiative is designed to increase awareness of accessibility in honour of National AccessAbility Week in Canada.

The initiative begins at Thompson Rivers University at 5 p.m. on May 26 with the annual Hey Jude community walk.

Funds from the walk go to Defeat Duchenne Canada in honour of Kasha's 11-year-old son Jude Mitton, an honorary Wolfpack Member who lives with the fatal diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Mitton has hosted the walk to recognize National AccessAbility Week for years, and this week it will serve as the kickoff event for InclusiABILITY.

Mitton applied for a community initiate fund from Lululemon in order to undertake InclusiABILITY, which was awarded in April. She said she wanted to use the money to spearhead an event focusing on the City of Kamloops’ effort to make the municipality one of the most accessible in the country.

During the next two weeks, InclusiABILITY will offer people 17 different by-donation fitness classes between seven gyms and studios, with funds raised from said classes going to purchase an adaptive bike for Kamloops Bike Riders Association.

Non-profit needs a ride

Adaptive bikes are designed with pedal assist features, such as hand cranks and buttons which allow people with mobility issues to be able to ride.

That type of bike, which can cost about $20,000, is intended to jumpstart the KBRA’s first-ever kids adaptive biking program. Mitton said the non-profit already has the coaching and infrastructure needed to launch a program.

She said she noticed a lack of adaptive programming for kids in Kamloops, which is what lead her to pitch the idea, aided by the fundraiser, to the KBRA.

“They were just ecstatic,” Mitton said. “They had been trying to get something together to launch something like this over the last few years, but just wasn't able to pull anything together.”

On June 9, InclusiABILITY will end with a Unity Flow movement yoga class at Lululemon in Aberdeen Mall.

“This dynamic event is an important step in ensuring all members of our community have access to inclusive and supportive recreation,” Mitton told Castanet via email.

Mitton said other businesses in town are showing their support, with giveaways to Mittz Kitchen and Twisted Steak being offered through the fundraiser. She said Iron Road Brewing hopped on board too, having created a Hey Jude beer for the initiative.

“I feel like it's a cool event in that a lot of businesses have come together to step up and say, ‘Hey, we want to make this happen as well,’” Mitton said.

Tickets to the Hey Jude Community Kickoff Event are $20 for adults, but children and people with disabilities can attend free of charge. The event will begin at 5 p.m. in front of the basketball court outside the Old Main building on the TRU campus.

The Unity Flow celebration of InclusiABILITY will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lululemon in Aberdeen Mall, with general admission tickets costing $20.

By-donation classes will be hosted at various studios and registration must be made directly with each studio. More information about InclusiABILITY can be found on its Eventbrite page.