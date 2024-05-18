First-ever block party to highlight BC Lions' FanFest in Kamloops

Photo: BC Lions BC Lions FanFest

The 300-block of Victoria Street is closed to traffic Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the annual BC Lions FanFest Block Party.

The first-ever event runs from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Kamloops where fans of all ages will be treated to live music, appearances from the Lions’ Uproar Dance Team, player autographs, a food and beverage menu and bouncy castles for the kids.

A staple event of the BC Lions’ training camp, FanFest began with a Play with the Pros clinic between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. followed by a full team scrimmage set for 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. at Hillside Stadium.

The Downtown Kamloops Block Party on Victoria Street between Third and Fourth avenues, with appearances from the players, coaches and UPROAR members, starts at 4:15 p.m.

The Lansdowne Street and Seymour Street parkades have free parking on weekends, and motorists are advised there is major construction ongoing on Lansdowne Street between First and Second avenues with a detour in place.

The BC Lions Training Camp, presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops, carries on through to Wednesday, May 29.

The team’s Training Camp Central page features daily stories, reports and photo galleries as well as the roster and position chart.