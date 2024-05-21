TNRD CAO says regional district is prepared for fire season as wildfires rage in B.C., Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press The devastation in Monte Lake after the White Rock Lake fire tore through the community in 2021.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is ready for wildfire season, according to its chief administrative officer, who’s been reflecting on wildfires in Northern B.C. and Alberta as of late.

CAO Scott Hildebrand informed the board of directors on Thursday the regional district’s emergency operations centre space is “set up and is ready to be activated at a moment's notice.”

“We're certainly thinking about our friends in Fort Nelson and Fort McMurray right now as they’re dealing with some very challenging situations — fire threat,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand said the regional district's EOC staff has also already been communicating about a number of small fires in the regional district over the last “few weeks.”

“We are ready to act as necessary,” he said.

He added that the TNRD continues to work on emergency preparedness education, and, to date, there have been more than 95 FireSmart home assessments for wildfire mitigation, with approximately 300 structures assessed.

Hildebrand said the regional district is confident its Voyent Alert emergency messaging app is getting to a majority of TNRD residents, as the app currently has 14,000 subscribers, and the TNRD issues emergency notices to its 10 electoral areas, which have a combined population of 17,000.

“I can't stress enough the season is ramping up much quicker than expected and we all need to be prepared,” he said.