Driver jailed after crashing stolen pickup truck while trying to flee Kamloops Mounties

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A homeless Kamloops man who crashed a stolen truck while driving dangerously in an effort to evade police has been ordered to spend six months in prison.

Kirklen Gregory Petkau-Desjardin, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to a string of charges including dangerous driving, flight from police and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Court heard a Mountie making patrols on the Tk’emlups reserve on Feb 17 spotted a vehicle matching the description of a recently stolen truck. When he turned around to investigate further, the truck sped away.

The officer initially gave chase, but stopped as the truck sped down Kootenay Way. The truck didn’t get far before blowing a stop sign and crashing into a CN work truck.

Petkau-Desjardin was the driver of the stolen truck. He tried to run away from the crash, but stopped when the Mountie running after him recognized him and called out his name.

“It was a very lucky incident that no one was injured,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk said in court.

Petkau-Desjardin also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident last fall in which he was spotted driving another stolen pickup.

In that case, a man spotted his stolen pickup truck parked outside the Valleyview McDonald’s. When Mounties reviewed security footage from the area, they saw Petkau-Desjardin park the vehicle outside the restaurant.

Petkau-Desjardin has a history of similar offending. He has 12 previous convictions for possession of stolen property or theft of a motor vehicle, including a 3.5-month sentence he received in November after driving another stolen truck over two police spike belts.

Defence lawyer John Gustafson said his client is originally from Chase, but has been homeless in Kamloops for most of the last six or so years.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a six-month jail sentence, plus two years of probation and a three-year driving ban.

She also warned him that future sentences will only get longer.

“If this continues, I would suspect you will be in the federal penitentiary the next time around,” she said.

“If we go to six months today and that doesn’t work, I would suspect your next step will be in the federal penitentiary range.”