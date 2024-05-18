Five years in prison for man who stabbed worker during botched robbery at Kamloops laundromat

Photo: Castanet Police vehicles parked outside the McCleaners on Summit Drive on June 8, 2021, following a robbery in which an employee was stabbed.

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend five years in prison for stabbing a worker at a Sahali laundromat during a botched robbery three years ago.

Tristan Fernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and mischief.

Court heard Fernandez walked into the McCleaners on Summit Drive just after 7 a.m. on June 8, 2021. The business was not yet open, but a manager was inside preparing for the day.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow said Fernandez approached the worker.

“She told him they are closed,” he said. “He demands that she give him money or open up the till or the safe and he brandishes a knife.”

'Quite terrifying' for victim

Blow said the worker refused and said she had no way to access the store's cash. He described the situation as “quite terrifying” for the woman.

“He continues to demand that she hand over money,” he said.

“Ultimately, she is unable to because of the way the security system is set up.”

Blow said Fernandez stabbed the woman once in the abdomen and slashed her arm. She was also struck in the face.

Fernandez then scooped up a bag of the woman’s belongings, including her wallet, identification, keys and laptop.

He fled the store and she rang a panic alarm, alerting police to the robbery.

'Not something I'm proud of'

Blow said Fernandez and a co-accused drove away in a stolen pickup truck, which they soon after attempted to set ablaze.

The co-accused, Douglas Paul Tresierra, was arrested a short time later and found to be in the possession of the robbery victim’s identification, Blow said.

Fernandez was not arrested until Oct. 4, 2021. He has been in custody since, giving him credit for more than three years time served.

He has a lengthy criminal history including a half-dozen previous convictions for violent offences.

“I’d just like you to know that I have a great deal of remorse for this crime,” he said in court.

“It’s not something I’m proud of. I’m looking forward to moving on and trying to better my life.”

'It will never go away'

The victim of the stabbing, who Castanet Kamloops is not naming, submitted a victim-impact statement in which she described how the incident has affected her life.

She suffers from nerve damage in her arm and has visual scars, in addition to the emotional trauma she experienced during the robbery.

“It will never go away,” she said.

“We always look over our shoulder, thinking someone is trying to harm us.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for a five-year prison sentence less time served, plus a two-year probation order and a lifetime firearms prohibition.

“Not all robberies are the same,” she said.

“Some robberies are just a note handed to a bank teller, some robberies are a threat — ‘Give me the money or else’ — and some robberies occur where the threat is actually realized, and those are the robberies that attract the longer sentences, and rightfully so.”

Once he is given credit for time served, Fernandez has 602 days — about 20 months — remaining on his five-year sentence.

Upon his release, Fernandez will spend two years on probation, with conditions requiring he stay away from the victim and McCleaners on Summit Drive, as well as the owner of the stolen pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

A warrant was issued for Tresierra's arrest after he failed to show up last month for his trial on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and possession of stolen property.