Homeless Kamloops man found naked on downtown street died from hypothermia, coroner says

The BC Coroners Service has ruled the death of a homeless man found cold to the touch on a downtown sidewalk in November of 2021 was the result of hypothermia.

Sam Mack was found by a passerby on Nov. 2, 2021.

According to the coroner's report, paramedics responded to the scene to find the man was “heavily intoxicated." No significant injuries were observed.

Mack was transported to Royal Inland Hospital where attempts were made to warm him up, but he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Mack's name was redacted from the coroner's report, but CMHA Kamloops Executive Director Alfred Achoba confirmed his identity. He said Mack had been a client of the agency, having lived in one of CMHA's shelters for a few weeks before he died.

The coroner's report said a toxicological analysis revealed Mack had a potentially life-threatening blood-alcohol level at the time of his death, and alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor to his hypothermia.

“Medical records, circumstances and toxicological results support cause of death as hypothermia from exposure to cold,” the report stated.

According to the report, Mack had a “problematic history of alcohol use disorder and had been hospitalized in the past for exposure to the elements.”

He was known to have been homeless for years and was a double amputee, requiring a wheelchair to move around.

Coroner Laura Harding classified the death as accidental and made no recommendation in her report.

"This is close to our heart," Achoba said of Mack's death.

He said he's hoping now that the coroner's report has been released and confirmed the cause of death there will be a greater effort locally to identify gaps in service and ensure better winter shelters and all-around supports are available so such a death does not happen again.