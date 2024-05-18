Kamloops Model Airplane Society hosting annual Fun Fly at its Heffley Creek runways

Photo: Kamloops Model Airplane Society The Summer Fun Fly will take place on the club's runways from May 24 until May 26, 2024.

The Kamloops Model Airplane Society is hoping for a big turnout for its 20th annual Summer Fun Fly next weekend.

The event will take place from Friday, May 24, until Sunday, May 26, on the club’s runways in Heffley Creek, across from the Tolko mill.

The Fun Fly kicks off at 9 a.m. each day, with pilot meetings set for 9:30 a.m. The event will include a swap meet, a Friday night hangar party, Saturday night dinner and Sunday pancake breakfast.

Prospective members can take part in free half hour flying sessions with a KMAS instructor at noon on Saturday.

More information about the event can be found on the KMAS website or Facebook page.