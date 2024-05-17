Kamloops Mounties move to disrupt violence amid drug war, seizing guns and cash

Photo: Castanet An RCMP investigator at the scene of the most recent shooting linked to an ongoing Kamloops gang conflict, outside the Ramada hotel on Columbia Street West on May 6.

Kamloops Mounties say numerous guns, drugs and $20,000 in cash has been seized by police from alleged drug dealers in recent days in response to an ongoing gang war playing out on local streets.

According to police, a series of shootings that took place in Kamloops between May 2 and May 4 are connected to the conflict, as are a number of arsons dating back to March, representing a significant increase in gang-related violence in the city.

At the centre of of the conflict are Justin Christopher Hunt, 25, and alleged high-level drug trafficker Cameron Ronald Cole, 40, who police arrested recently and charged with serious drug- and firearms-related offences.

Since May 5, police said they have responded to the conflict with efforts to suppress public violence resulting in the seizure of nine firearms, numerous knives, a hatchet, machete, ammunition, baton, approximately $20,000 in cash believed to be associated to drug trafficking and various narcotics, including fentanyl, meth, cocaine and crack.

During this time, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment requested and received the support of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia and Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET).

“Since May 5, there have been two UGET deployments in Kamloops so far, along with increased efforts and focus by numerous local detachment supports, including the Crime Reduction and Targeted Enforcement Units,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release.

“The additional enforcement is intended to address the ongoing effects of a conflict between two drug traffickers, which is believed to have begun in March.”

Pelley said the public nature of the violence recently escalated from a series of arsons, to shootings at the beginning of the month, prompting police to issue a public warning.

“We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and will do everything we can to help keep our community safe,” Pelley said.

He said that, heading into the long weekend, residents can continue to expect an increased focus on targeting those associated to the illegal drug trade, Pelley said.

Anyone with information about the ongoing conflict can call police at 250-828-3000.