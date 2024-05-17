Documentary about Logan Lake and 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire now streaming on YouTube

Photo: The Test/YouTube

A locally-produced documentary film about the heroic efforts to save Logan Lake from the 2021 Tremont Creek wildfire is now streaming for free on YouTube.

The Test, a movie by Kamloops filmmaker Vesta Giles, looks at the years of preparation that went into preparing Logan Lake for a wildfire everyone in the community hoped would never come.

The Test premiered at the Paramount Theatre on April 7 and was shown again earlier this month as part of a TRU event.

The film was produced with a budget of $175,000, with money coming from FireSmart and other organizations including Highland Valley Copper and the District of Logan Lake.

To watch The Test on YouTube, click here. To view the trailer, click here.