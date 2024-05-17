TRU, UBCO students' celebrated fireproof home design will be built at Honour Ranch

Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan students say they’re being the change they want to see now that a modular home of their own celebrated design will be built in Ashcroft.

Architectural and engineering technology students from TRU and UBCO’s Innovate, Design, Sustain Club teamed up to take part in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Decathlon Design Challenge.

The final competition event was held in April. The team clinched a second place finish in the single-family housing division, beating out international competition.

“The Solar Decathlon Design Challenge is an interdisciplinary competition for college students to address real world issues, such as climate change and the lack of affordable housing,” said TRU student and architectural team lead Carlos Tajan.

The students said their design — titled EcoHaven — was tailored specifically for Honour Ranch in Ashcroft.

The ranch offers mental health treatment for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, emergency services personnel and their families.

“When we made EcoHaven, we prioritized mental health and well-being, fire resilience, accessibility, and then also modular ability, scalability, and just cost effectiveness so everybody could have one if they want,” said TRU student and architectural accessibility team lead Corbin Guenther.

The team felt it had to make the home fire resilient due to the intensity of recent wildfire seasons in the region, including large fires near Ashcroft in 2021 and 2017.

“It has been an ongoing issue in our province, not not only in our province, but throughout the entire country, so we decided that we wanted to not only provide a solution for affordable housing, but this ongoing issue of wildfires,” Tajan said.

Guenther said modular construction isn’t new, but was chosen due to its increasing relevance as home prices skyrocket and materials become harder to acquire.

Over the summer, the students said one of the homes will be constructed by TRU trades students and shipped to Honour Ranch to serve as a residence for a live-in caretaker.

“In the next year, Honour Ranch is planning on building 10 more modules to provide more care for their clients for veterans, first responders and Canadian military,” Tajan said.

They said the opportunity to create something so early into their careers that will have an impact on the community was “surreal.”

“This will be my first time seeing something that I had a part in actually be constructed, and especially having the involvement from UBCO and TRU, it's going to be something special,” Guenther said.

“They're all in it for the same reasons we are: they want to see real changes happen, and we are the change.”

The international design competition saw 40 finalist teams from 37 universities across the globe competing.

Tajan said the teams were tasked with designing a cost-effective and energy efficient structure powered by renewable resources over an eight-month period.

The 1,297 square foot modular home has a kitchen, living space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and is designed for a single family. The estimated construction cost for the EcoHaven is just over $300,000.