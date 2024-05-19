Police seek tips after man assaulted with weapon along riverbank in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them figure out what happened to a man who was injured in an assault last weekend along the riverbank.

According to police, officers were called to the 40-block of Seventh Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, for a report of an injured man being treated by paramedics.

“The man stated he had been assaulted with a weapon by several people in the park on the 100-block of Lorne Street [Riverside Park],” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information about the assault can call police at 250-828-3000.