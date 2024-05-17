Kamloops Mounties not yet sure whether firebombing linked to violent gang conflict

Photo: Castanet

Police say it’s not yet clear whether a firebombing Monday at a North Kamloops business is related to an ongoing gang conflict that has included at least six arsons, some of which were sparked by Molotov cocktails.

According to Mounties, a masked arsonist smashed a window at a business in the 100-block of Wilson Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday, then tossed “an incendiary object” inside.

“It is unknown if this incident is connected to any other recent arson reports,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as wearing a camouflage toque , a surgical mask and a dark jacket or sweater, as well as red gloves, black pants and black shoes with white soles. He fled the scene on a mountain bike.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.