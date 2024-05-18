Kamloops ice cream thief arrested after returning for seconds, Mounties say

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A hungry thief will not face charges after spending the night in jail last weekend, according to Kamloops Mounties.

Police said they were called to a business on Lorne Street just before 8 p.m. on May 10 for a report of a theft of ice cream.

“The suspect fled on foot but later returned to try and get more ice cream,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Two disturbance reports involving the same suspect were also received on Victoria Street.”

Evelyn said the suspect was arrested and taken to jail to sober up.

She said charges are not being considered, at the request of the business owners.