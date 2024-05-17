TNRD bans fireworks, camping, smoking in parks after years of 'issues'

Photo: KTW file

Fireworks, camping, off-leash dogs and smoking are all banned as part of a new bylaw that will govern the 13 parks and one trail network within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The TNRD's board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to adopt Park Use Bylaw No. 2852, enabling the regional district to regulate and manage what happens within its community and regional parks and trails.

The new bylaw specifies myriad other prohibitions in regional district parks, including cutting firewood, littering, having a campfire, smoking, vandalism or graffiti, conducting business without a permit, overnight parking and interrupting or stalling TNRD staff from completing parks and trails work.

The bylaw also says no person shall cause or engage in nuisance activities that would compromise the safe use of the parks and trails or compromise the enjoyment of other patrons using the parks and trails.

Penalties in the bylaw include $500 for starting a fire, $250 for camping, vandalism and using ATVs, snowmobiles or motorcycles in parks and $100 fines each for smoking, illegal parking, failing to leash a domestic animal, consuming, selling or possessing alcohol on park property and nuisance behaviour.

According to a TNRD staff report, in the last “few years” there have been “several issues which have generated resident inquiries on what kind of regulations are set in TNRD community/regional parks and trails."

The parks and trail the TNRD owns and operates are located in electoral areas A (Wells Gray Country), B (Thompson Headwaters), L (Grasslands), M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) and O (Lower North Thompson), Barriere Forks Regional Park, Little Hell's Gate Regional Park and Blue River Trails.