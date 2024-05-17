Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society working to cover crises

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society’s executive director says work is underway to launch a new program which will see mental health professionals and people with lived experience respond to residents in crisis.

Last summer, B.C.’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions announced Kamloops would be one of three cities receiving funding to establish Peer Assisted Care Teams.

Since then, the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society has been selected as the operator through a competitive process and will be running the PACT program in partnership with ASK Wellness Society.

Cal Albright said KAFS is conducting interviews for four new positions, and is searching for office space to house the new program.

“We're very excited to be able to fill a gap in the community here,” Albright said.

According to the ministry, PACT combines mental health professionals like social workers and psychiatric nurses with people who have lived experience. These teams respond to crisis calls from individuals, their families or the community when someone is experiencing distress related to mental health or substance use.

Albright said while PACT will work with Kamloops’ Integrated Crisis Response Teams — also known as Car40, which pairs a police officer with a nurse to respond to mental health-related calls — the PACT team is different as it operates on a consent-based model.

“We will only attend calls if people want us to come,” Albright said.

The ministry said PACT is designed to move away from default police responses where possible, de-escalating situations and connecting people with community supports. PACTs on Vancouver’s North Shore, in New Westminster and in Victoria responded to more than 700 calls between January and May 2023 with minimal police interaction.

Albright said once PACT is up and running, people in need will be able to call a dispatcher, who will screen the calls.

“Based on the information they have, a team will go out and assist with resolving the crises,” he said.

“The next day, it gets passed on to another agency if there’s more support that’s needed — then our agencies will be given a small report on what we found, and they’ll take it from there.”

Albright said KAFS will be hiring a manager, a dispatcher and two others — one with a mental health background, and another with lived experience — who will be paired to respond to calls. He added people with lived experience — be it homelessness, addiction or mental health issues — are important to make connections with those in crisis.

Initially, the goal is to run PACT from Mondays to Fridays, 4 p.m. until midnight. Albright said the long-term plan is to have teams ready to respond 18 hours per day, seven days per week.

While the ministry indicated Kamloops PACT may be set to launch in July, Albright said he couldn't confirm a timeline yet — interviews are occurring, and there will be four to five weeks of training for the successful hires afterwards.

He said ASK Wellness will provide a supportive role for KAFC as the program moves forward.

“ASK Wellness is going to be a good sounding board. This is a new program for our friendship centre, so I think it's good to have a sister agency that we can collaborate with,” Albright said.

“We are an organization, while Indigenous, we also value that partnership that we can create in the community.”