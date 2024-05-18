TNRD tweaks zoning bylaw for more housing density on some properties

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is changing its bylaw on housing density to comply with a new provincial mandate.

The province’s Bill 44, approved at the end of last year, requires local governments increase their permitted density in areas currently zoned for single-family residential use to enable creating new small-scale, multi-unit housing.

The TNRD board of directors on Thursday unanimously approved a bylaw change to comply with the provincial mandate, but according to a staff report, not much will change as the TNRD’s zoning bylaw already enables duplexes or secondary suites in most of the regional district’s residential zones.

As a result of the change, the TNRD will allow secondary suites on 49 properties in Tobiano zoned as resort accommodation, and 100 properties zoned lakeshore residential multi-family between electoral areas J (Copper Desert Country), M (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North), O (Lower North Thompson) and P (Rivers and the Peaks). One property in each of Whitecroft, Fountainview and Kanaka Bar and two in Quilchena will be impacted by the change.

The bylaw changes also include off-street parking standards specific to secondary suites, which previously did not exist.

The changes do not apply to non-residential zones.