Numerous power outages, trees down after strong windstorm rolls through Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Strong gusts of wind battered the Tournament Capital late Thursday morning, bringing down trees, causing numerous power outages and kicking up clouds of dust throughout the city.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said in a social media post that its fire crews received numerous calls for trees down.

“A good idea to be mindful of your surroundings,” KFR said.

A large tree came down beside the basketball courts in McDonald Park at about 11:30 a.m., hitting power lines and causing an outage for about 50 people in the area near Knox Street, Tranquille Road and Royal Avenue.

BC Hydro said a crew is assigned to the outage.

About 570 BC Hydro customers along Shuswap Road and in the Valleyview, Juniper Ridge and Rose Hill neighbourhoods are also without power, with the agency listing the cause of the outage as “under investigation.”

A BC Hydro crew is en route to the outage, which also happened at about 11:30 a.m.

Lines are down in the 1800-block of Hycrest Place in Brocklehurst, and in the 3300-block of Mission Flats Road, each outage impacting less than five customers.

According to Environment Canada, 30 kilometre per hour winds — with gusts up to 60 km/h — are expected on Thursday. Wind gusts could hit 80 kilometres per hour near thunderstorms.

There is a risk of thunderstorms early Thursday evening.

The wind is expected to continue on Friday, with Environment Canada predicting 30 km/h winds gusting to 50 km/h.

