Attacker jailed for curb-stomping Kamloops taxi driver in fight over fare

A man who “savagely” curb-stomped a Kamloops taxi driver during a dispute over a fare and then spat in the face of a Mountie has been ordered to spend 18 months in prison and then leave B.C.

Jamie Jason Gillam, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of robbery and assaulting a peace officer.

Court heard Gillam got into a Yellow Cab on April 2 at the Walmart on Hillside Drive. He got a ride to an address on Angus Street in North Kamloops, where he began arguing with the driver over payment.

Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston said the dispute became violent.

“Mr. Gillam started punching and hitting [the cabbie],” he said. “And eventually [the cabbie] ended up on the ground with Mr. Gillam punching and kicking him.”

A witness told police she watched the beating. She said the cab driver was not fighting back and appeared to be “crawling away.”

Livingston said the witness watched as Gillam lifted the cabbie’s head onto a curb and stomped on it. The witness called 911 after seeing the stomp and later told police she was worried the victim suffered a brain injury.

Mounties arrived and arrested Gillam, who was still standing near the taxi. The injured driver was sitting nearby, covered in blood and moaning.

Gillam was described as “hyperventilating” in the back of a police cruiser following his arrest. When a Mountie was talking to him, he spat in the officer’s face.

“Most of it missed, but some of it did land on his forehead,” Livingston said.

'Savage' attack

Livingston described the attack on the cabbie as "savage." A photo taken of the victim at the scene was filed in court to show the extent of his injuries.

The cabbie filed a victim-impact statement, which was summarized during Thursday's hearing. He said he has had trouble dealing with the aftermath of the attack, which has impacted his vision and left him concussed. He has been off the job and is scared to return to work behind the wheel of a taxi.

Livingston keyed in on that sentiment, describing such drivers as a vulnerable group.

"A message needs to be sent not just to Mr. Gillam but to others that assault on a taxi driver and robbery of a taxi driver will result in consequences,” he said.

Gillam has no criminal record. Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said his client had a rough upbringing in Newfoundland and spent some time in Alberta before arriving fairly recently in B.C.

He works in construction but struggles with addiction, and court heard he lost his job due to cocaine use immediately before last month's attack.

“He knows he's got to be a sober person — he’s got to quit drinking and he’s got to quit drugs,” Killoran said. "He’s either going to be sober and have a happy and hard-working life, or he’ll use substances and he’ll be back in court.”

Attacker says he's sorry

Gillam, appearing via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, said he regrets the incident. He cried while addressing the court.

"I do feel deeply sorry for the way things did go,” he said. "It hurts — when I seen the disclosure it broke my heart. I don’t usually get that bad. It was just a bad day. I ended up losing my job.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Mariane Armstrong went along with a joint submission for 18 months in prison to be followed by two years of probation.

She also placed Gillam on a 10-year firearms prohibition and ordered he submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

Once he is given credit for time served, Gillam will have approximately 16 months remaining behind bars. As part of his probation, he will be required to leave B.C. within 72 hours of his release from prison.

Armstrong warned Gillam not to return to the province before his probation ends. He assured her that won’t be a problem.

“I don’t plan to come back,” he replied. "I’ve already got a job and everything waiting for me as soon as I get out."