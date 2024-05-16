Kamloops hotels expecting space crunch as Slurpee Cup attracts thousands

Photo: Ciaran McMahon

Hotel rooms will be hard to come by this weekend in the Tournament Capital as more than 150 out-of-town youth soccer teams descend on the city for the annual Slurpee Cup.

The popular tournament is bigger than it's been in recent years. Ciaran McMahon, Kamloops Youth Soccer Association technical director, said this year’s event has 60 more teams than last year.

He said the Slurpee Cup — a 7-Eleven sponsored tournament hosted by the KYSA — hasn’t seen similar numbers since 2015 or 2016.

McMahon said he believes the spike is due to a bounce back following the COVID-19 pandemic, the quality of the facilities and because the tournament offers “a different flavour” to out-of-town teams.

“You're going to appear to get a different exposure to different teams, teams from different areas — and we certainly provide that,” he said.

“There's tournaments on the coast that tend to be the same opponents that those guys play year-round.”

Approximately 160 teams will hail from across B.C. and Alberta while 20 local teams will also compete.

“You've got 160 teams, 15 to 20 families per team all coming into town and spending two nights, three nights in the city, partaking in everything that we have to offer,” McMahon said.

Big demand for hotels

Angela Tasker, chair of the Kamloops Accommodation Association said May long weekend is one of the highest demand weekends for local hotels during the year — the other being the weekend of the Kamloopa Powwow in August.

“It puts a lot of demand on the hotels. I know in the past, they've also had teams that have gone as far as Sun Peaks just to be able to find accommodations," she said of the Slurpee Cup.

Tasker said teams typically book accommodations for next year immediately following the tournament.

“By January, we have probably 70 per cent occupancy from teams already. And then it gets a bit tougher to to accommodate that,” she said.

Tasker said hotels will only take a maximum number of group bookings, meaning some rooms should still be available for the regular traveling public.

Teams will be competing on McArthur Island from May 18 to May 20.

U14 to U18 teams are considered competitive while U9 through U13 ages groups are considered non-competitive, meaning no standings are recorded and no champion medals are awarded.