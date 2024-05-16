Kamloops driver accused of fleeing police, assaulting Mountie

Photo: Glacier Media

A man is facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a Mountie while attempting to flee police.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the incident began just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, when an officer patrolling the North Shore pulled over a white car near Halston Avenue and 13th Street.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the vehicle fled during the traffic stop.

“Officers did not enter into a pursuit, but did relocate the vehicle near Windsor Avenue, where it again allegedly fled, this time onto Highway 5 North,” she said.

“Soon after, it was located in Barriere, then in Clearwater, and was successfully stopped in Little Fort by Clearwater RCMP officers.”

Brian Stuckless, 30, is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving and three counts of failure to stop for a peace officer.

Evelyn said police cannot provide any information about the alleged assault because the matter is now before the courts.

Stuckless is in custody with a court appearance scheduled for May 24.