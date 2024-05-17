New hazardous household waste facility opens in Mount Paul Industrial Park

Photo: Pexels

A new household hazardous waste drop-off facility is now open in Kamloops.

The facility is located at 480 Okanagan Way in the Mount Paul Industrial Park. The year-round service is offered through a partnership between the City of Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

North-Wood Environmental has been contracted by the TNRD for the project.

Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops streets and environmental services manager, said in a statement the city and the TNRD had previously hosted one-off “round up” events to provide residents with an opportunity to drop off hazardous household waste.

“This is an exciting announcement to be able to offer this important service year round,” Farrow said.

In a statement, the city said residential-source quantities of items will be accepted free of charge and safely disposed of or recycled.

Accepted materials include adhesives, caulking and sealants, household cleaning products, fire extinguishers, household paint and related materials, hot tub and pool chemicals, propane canisters and tanks, used oil, filters and antifreeze.

Materials containing asbestos, agricultural pesticides, ammunition, biomedical waste, or pharmaceuticals won’t be accepted at this facility.

Drop-off is limited to one passenger vehicle per customer per day, and people will need to fill out a declaration form ahead of time or on site.

The City of Kamloops said the Mission Flats Landfill continues to accept certain household hazardous materials for free.

More information about the new facility can be found on the City of Kamloops or TNRD website.