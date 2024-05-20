Kamloops residents invited to attend city's family friendly Civic Operations open house event

Photo: Castanet The Civic Operations open house event in 2022.

A free open house event showcasing the City of Kamloops' civic operations division will include an interactive archaeology activity and tours of the city sign shop and mechanical shop.

The family-friendly event will take place at the Civic Operations Centre located at 955 Concordia Way on Saturday, May 25. Residents are invited to drop by from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“In recognition of National Public Works and Civic Operations Week, we encourage you to come out and have fun while learning more about the city’s Civic Operations cepartment,” the City of Kamloops said in a statement.

Activities include tours of the city’s sign shop, greenhouse and mechanical shop, birdhouse and planter painting, an archaeology-based activity, a traffic signal light activity, rubber ducky races and face painting.

Hard hats, popcorn and treats will be available for kids, and the Kamloops Brock Central Lions Club will be cooking up a complimentary barbecue meal.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win door prizes, including a hanging basket.

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.