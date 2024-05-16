Kamloops council concerned provincial processes creating obstacles for delivering housing

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has agreed to send a letter to the B.C. government amid concerns the province’s own processes are creating the "greatest barriers" for the city in achieving its housing targets.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter put forward the motion during Tuesday’s meeting after hearing an update from a city director about progress being made on the provincially-mandated targets.

The ministry of housing has ordered the city to meet annual, cumulative targets which will total 4,236 net new homes by Sept. 30, 2028.

“As we look at these targets, and being one of these identified communities, I think we've identified that the province’s own processes and some of the things that they implemented are some of our greatest barriers to success,” Neustaeter said.

The letter will be sent to the minister of housing, and will express council’s willingness to participate in the province’s plan to build more houses while describing challenges the city has encountered. Council will ask the ministry to advise how it intends to address those challenges.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, noted struggles with provincial processes have been “top of mind” for the local development community and city staff.

“We met for a whole afternoon to talk about projects and the frustrations that we're having with the provincial level, with the different ministries that we're running into,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We're finding that there's new interpretations of existing legislation that's not being applied consistently throughout the province. It's actually being applied here but not other areas — which is very concerning. Some of these processes are, we’re talking not six months, we're talking two to three years in the process.”

Kwiatkowski noted the Qu’Appelle Boulevard extension as one example — a road building project he described as “housing adjacent” due to its proximity to a development.

Part of the planned road extension runs through Juniper West property and is being built and paid for by the developer, while another portion runs through provincial Crown land.

“That was considered by the ADM [assistant deputy minister] to be a top, high priority project. And that's over two years to get that moving before we could go on site to actually do investigative-type works,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said there have been challenges with number of other projects — including the proposed Pineridge development in East Kamloops.

“There's many projects where it just seems like we’re going in circles,” Kwiatkowski said.

He noted meetings will be taking place locally and provincially to further discuss concerns.

Council also voted in favour of sending a second housing-related letter to the province, asking it to appeal on Kamloops’ behalf to the federal government for grant funding which will help the city deliver more homes.

Neustaeter noted Kamloops was the only community in the B.C. Interior identified by the province to meet housing targets, but the city’s $15.6 million housing accelerator fund grant application was denied by the federal government.

After an announcement saying the fund was recently topped up, council sent a letter to the federal housing minister and Frank Caputo, MP for Kamloops-Thompson Cariboo, asking the government to consider Kamloops as an opportunity for future funding.