TRU baseball team confident heading into championship weekend, looking to end 15-year title drought

Photo: TRU TRU WolfPack baseball coach Ray Chadwick talks to his charges in the dugout at Norbrock Stadium earlier this season.

After a roller-coaster season, the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack baseball team is hoping to “surprise some teams” this weekend at the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference championship in Lethbridge.

The ‘Pack got off to a hot start and sat atop the CCBC standings a month into the season. Then the wheels fell off, prompting the team’s veteran leadership group to call a players-only meeting in an effort to halt the skid and salvage a shot at ending TRU’s 15-year CCBC championship drought.

Consider the skid halted. But there is lots of work left to do on the drought.

“We were so bad my first year. We’ve grown a lot as players and as a team since then,” third-year starting pitcher Zach Robinson told Castanet Kamloops.

“We got off to a great start this year, so the message that day was about refocusing and getting back to the level we know we should be at, because we think we can surprise some teams and make a run at the league title this year.”

Longtime TRU head coach Ray Chadwick said he feels like his club is in a winning window.

“We were real young coming out of COVID and weren’t that good,” he said.

“But I kept telling the guys that if they stay in school, work hard and stick together, that we will be in great position to win for their third, fourth and fifth years — and that time is now.”

Hot start, cooled off

The ‘Pack looked the part of contenders, starting 13-5, highlighted by taking three of four from the highly touted University of Fraser Valley Cascades. Everything was going well until a few injuries and an unusual road trip brought TRU back to the pack in the middle of the standings.

“In under 10 days, we played 10 games, four in the most western part of the conference, in Nanaimo and then six as far east as we could go in Alberta. But that’s the life in the CCBC sometimes,” said Chadwick, who just completed his 21st season in the TRU dugout.

“That road trip definitely got us off track.”

After getting snowed out of a pair of games in Edmonton at the end of the trip, the ‘Pack returned to B.C. for a six-game set with top-seeded Okanagan College Coyotes. The Coyotes (21-10) took a serious chomp out of Chadwick’s crew, taking five of the tilts with a plus-20 run differential over that series.

That’s when Robinson and his teammates sat down for their players-only chat.

“We didn’t want to let this year go to waste. One through nine, we have as much talent as anyone in this league,” said Robinson, who finished third in the league with a 1.70 ERA and four wins.

“We felt we needed to get back to what made us successful, pitching, defence and executing on offence. If we do those things, we could get back to where we needed to be.”

The team responded with a pair of wins over the Cascades (18-12) and will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed at 17-13.

Coach confident in roster

Chadwick believes it was the resiliency that his team built over the past two difficult seasons that helped correct things just in time. He knows pitching will be key in the playoffs and while they didn’t have the best numbers in the conference, he is confident he has four starters he can ride through the weekend.

Robinson, a changeup specialist, could hear his name added to the all-conference honours list this weekend. He leads the pitching staff with fellow third years Kolby Lukinchuk, Donovan Collier and Jacob Fillion.

Offensively, Chadwick had to be patient this year, but the return of two former Kamloops Riverdogs from American colleges gave life to the lineup this year.

First basemen Nolan Austin had a strong first season with the WolfPack and despite missing the last few weeks with nagging injuries, he finished tied for second in RBI with 22, seventh in average at .333 and swatted a pair of bombs.

Fellow Kamloopsian Jared Sucro returned home after a pair of seasons with Cairn University and hit .306 in 21 games with five doubles, while also boosting TRU’s outfield defence.

Both Austin and Sucro suited up for the Kamloops NorthPaws last summer, as well.

Players want to end drought

As Chadwick knows, the only thing that matters now is the next game, as his team tries to end a championship drought that's been going on for a decade and a half.

“It’s been our goal all along, to be the team that finally ends the drought for Ray. That’s been this group’s goal for a while now and it’s time to get it done,” said Robinson.

Robinson gets the ball for the WolfPack in Game 1, when they host the Vancouver Island University Mariners Friday morning at Spitz Stadium in Lethbridge.

Should the WolfPack be victorious in the opener, they would square up with the winner between the University of Calgary Dinos (13-17) and Cascades, in the double elimination tournament.

Action is underway all weekend in Lethbridge. The championship game is set for Monday.