Tk'emlups band moves to year-round water restrictions as drought conditions persist

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band is following suit with the City of Kamloops by implementing watering restrictions year-round rather than on a seasonal basis.

The new rule, implemented this month, allows for irrigation for even-numbered addresses only on even numbered days, before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., while odd numbered addresses may irrigate only on odd numbered days, before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

“Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is acting now to assist community members, businesses and farmers to prepare for drought so we can respond quickly, recover faster and be ready for expected drier conditions,” the band said in a news release.

The required time for automated irrigation is between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the appropriate day, the band’s release said.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, the snowpack levels for the North and South Thompson basins are both well below their normal levels for May, with the North Thompson sitting at 71 per cent of normal and the South Thompson at 80 per cent.

Looking ahead, the agency said there's a likelihood of warmer spring temperatures in B.C. through May and June, which may accelerate the melt of the already low snowpack.

“The current low provincial snowpack, 66 per cent of normal, persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, and the upcoming seasonal weather outlook are all significant factors for province-wide concern for drought this year,” the River Forecast Centre said in a statement.