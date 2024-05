Photo: Contributed

The Village of Cache Creek is asking residents to conserve their water ahead of a planned power outage.

According to the village, BC Hydro will shut off power from 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

During that time, and for three hours after power is restored, residents are asked to restrict their water use.

“This will ensure reservoir levels stay stable enough to provide water for fire protection,” the village stated in an advisory.