Forest service roads eyed for wildfire evacuation, but repairs are needed

Photo: Contributed A burned out small, four-door car sitting in the ditch on a forest service road at the one-kilometre mark from Highway 6 in 2020.

Local government representatives have asked B.C.'s ministers of forests and emergency management to keep forest service roads passable in the event of wildfires, while the province says it is identifying such roads that can be brought up to par in emergencies.

Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, and Bowinn Ma, B.C.'s emergency management minister, addressed attendees by video at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Kamloops earlier this month. The ministers were asked if they would commit to ensuring forest service roads and other egress routes are passable in the event of an evacuation.

Stephen Karpuk, SILGA delegate and Kamloops city councillor, told Castanet Kamloops there needs to be an effort to use heavy duty machinery during a wildfire or while preparing for an emergency, to keep the backroads passable for all vehicles.

“I don't think many people have a Honda Civic that live in some of these areas, but god forbid you were out there and you're having to traverse across a road that is not at the standards that the vehicle’s capable of traversing across," Karpuk said. "We're in trouble, right, because if that vehicle gets stuck, and everyone else behind them is in trouble, too."

He said some forest service roads can be “extremely rutted,” and only passable in a four-by-four vehicle, which isn’t acceptable in times of an encroaching wildfire.

Karpuk noted last year, there were some communities where backroads were needed to escape flames, so being able to identify routes that can be used in the event of a wildfire is going to be essential for future evacuations.

Karpuk hopeful province keeps roads clear

Ma told delegates her ministry would work with the Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Transportation on the initiative. She also said during emergencies, First Nations and local governments can work with regional emergency operations centres and coordinate with the province in real time to identify safe evacuation routes.

She noted “it will take time” to upgrade service roads to a certain standard, but urged people, during an emergency, to not hesitate to reach out to her ministry through their regional emergency operations centre.

“If there's a forest service road that is passable by some people, but not [others], we will work with you to get evacuees out of those dangerous areas,” Ma told SILGA delegates. “If we have to send boats up the waterways, if we have to fly in aircraft to get people, it will be done.”

Karpuk told Castanet he’s hopeful the ministries will work together and with local governments, emergency operation centres and BC Wildfire staff to come up with ways to make sure people across B.C. can get safe egress out of an area during an emergency.

He said Ralston, in his address, mentioned the issue is one his ministry is working on.

Ministry identifying backroads for improvement

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development told Castanet Kamloops it has been identifying forest service roads that can be used as response corridors during a wildfire.

The ministry said earlier this year, the province started looking to identify additional wilderness roads that can be quickly brought up to industrial standards during an emergency.

“Due to climate change, the impact of wildfire is reaching further across B.C., and there is an increased need for forest service roads to be used for emergency response,” the ministry said in an email to Castanet.

The ministry said the province intends to improve the availability of information about the conditions of forest service roads to help the public feel safe accessing the backcountry, and aid emergency crews planning their response.

According to the ministry, it is responsible for overseeing 60,000 kilometres of forest service roads across the province.