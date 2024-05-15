Warrant issued for suspect after charge laid in connection with serious North Kamloops assault

Photo: RCMP Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in serious assault last week on the North Shore.

Emergency crews were called to the 400-block of Tranquille Road on May 8, where a man was suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge, 21, was identified as a suspect and charged. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Wednesday.

“The accused’s whereabouts are currently unknown and we are turning to the public in hopes that they can help lead us to his location,” she said.

“If you see Mattheau Aldridge, please do not approach him and instead call police right away.”

Aldridge is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.