Red Bridge maintenance means further road closures fo motorists

Photo: KTW file

Maintenance on the Red Bridge will mean further road closures for Kamloops commuters.

In a social media post, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc said Argo Road Maintenance will be conducting work on the bridge.

The maintenance will cause overnight closures on the bridge from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week between Tuesday and Friday.

There will be no closures over the long weekend.

Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc said a detour is available using Highway 5 to the city centre exit.

As the Red Bridge undergoes maintenance, Lansdowne Street will continues to be closed until June.

A detour is in place that’s turned the west end of Seymour Street into a two-way route.