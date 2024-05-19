TRU community radio station to hold record fair at Sahali Mall later this month

Photo: Contributed

The annual CFBX Record Fair is returning for its 26th edition later this month.

The campus radio station located at Thompson Rivers University will hold the record fair at Sahali Mall on Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is a major fundraiser for the station, which is volunteer-run, broadcasting non-commercial music ranging from classical and jazz to metal and hip-hop and news and information not generally heard on commercial radio.

All styles of music will be represented at the fair in multiple formats — vinyl, CD and tape. There will also be stereo equipment, music memorabilia and musical instruments.

Vendor tables are $25 each. Vendor information and agreement forms are available via email.

Admission to the fair is $2.

CFBX is currently accepting donations of used music at the station's offices, located at House 8 on the TRU Campus, just behind the Campus Activity Centre.

For more information, call 250-377-3988 or email [email protected].