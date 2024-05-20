Upcoming Kamloops Symphony Orchestra season to see array of performances

Photo: Allen Douglas

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will be kicking off its 48th season this fall, and under the leadership of music director Dana Gilbert, the symphony will be conducting an array of new and old works.

The KSO said its Fairfield by Marriott Kamloops Signature series will feature works by revered composers and contemporary artists alike.

Canadian artists such as composer and pianist jean-Michel Blais, Innu soprano Élisabeth St-Gelais and the KSO’s principal bass Maggie Hasspacher will be featured with the orchestra.

The KSO’s Kelson Group Pops series will feature artists such as Grammy Award-winning artist Alex Cuba and Tony Award-winning performer Louise Pitre.

The North Shore Harmonies series will mark the debut of the KSO and KSO Chorus on the North Shore at the Kamloops Alliance Church and will feature the music of Kamloops-born Stacey Brown alongside works by Vivaldi and Vaughn Williams.

The KSO said its Live At Kelson Hall and KSO Chamber Players series will showcase an array of performances by KSO musicians and touring artists at the Kelson Hall Centre for Arts & Education.

The Kids Concerts and Relaxed Performances series is geared towards children aged five to 12 and the Tiny Tots convert series for children under the age of five.

“We are thrilled to present an exciting lineup of concerts that reflects the vibrancy of Kamloops, Salmon Arm, and the BC interior, which underscores our commitment to fostering the joy of music for all residents,” said Christopher Young, executive director of the KSO & KSO Music School.

“Our expanded programming, including Kids Concerts and North Shore performances, ensures that the transformative power of music reaches every corner of our city, nurturing generations of musicians and music lovers.”

Season ticket packages went on sale May 14 and single ticket sales will begin July 23.

Further information about upcoming performances are available online.