Car leaves road, hits building in downtown Kamloops

A car left the road in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday night and collided with a building, forcing the closure of First Avenue.
Tara Morin, who lives near the corner of First Avenue and St. Paul Street, said she was heading inside from her porch at about 8:30 p.m. when she heard a crunch that sounded “like stepping on a tin can.”
“Then this really loud, hissing sound happened right away and that concerned me because it was loud,” Morin told Castanet Kamloops.
“All I could see was the car in the ditch, couldn't see if anybody was leaving the vehicle or anything like that but I immediately called 911.”
The car appeared to have gone down an embankment and struck the Old Courthouse annex building.
Morin said she saw a police officer arrive at the scene and begin to usher people away. Emergency crews later shut down First Avenue.
Around 9:30 p.m. firefighters were advising pedestrians to avoid the area due to a gas leak.
Morin said the road was still closed while crews remained in the area at 11 p.m.
