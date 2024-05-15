Car leaves road, hits building in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Tara Morin This was the scene following a single-vehicle crash at First Avenue and St. Paul Street on Tuesday evening.

A car left the road in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday night and collided with a building, forcing the closure of First Avenue.

Tara Morin, who lives near the corner of First Avenue and St. Paul Street, said she was heading inside from her porch at about 8:30 p.m. when she heard a crunch that sounded “like stepping on a tin can.”

“Then this really loud, hissing sound happened right away and that concerned me because it was loud,” Morin told Castanet Kamloops.

“All I could see was the car in the ditch, couldn't see if anybody was leaving the vehicle or anything like that but I immediately called 911.”

The car appeared to have gone down an embankment and struck the Old Courthouse annex building.

Morin said she saw a police officer arrive at the scene and begin to usher people away. Emergency crews later shut down First Avenue.

Around 9:30 p.m. firefighters were advising pedestrians to avoid the area due to a gas leak.

Morin said the road was still closed while crews remained in the area at 11 p.m.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.