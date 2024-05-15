236671
234032
Kamloops  

Car leaves road, hits building in downtown Kamloops

Car crashes into building

- | Story: 487477

A car left the road in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday night and collided with a building, forcing the closure of First Avenue.

Tara Morin, who lives near the corner of First Avenue and St. Paul Street, said she was heading inside from her porch at about 8:30 p.m. when she heard a crunch that sounded “like stepping on a tin can.”

“Then this really loud, hissing sound happened right away and that concerned me because it was loud,” Morin told Castanet Kamloops.

“All I could see was the car in the ditch, couldn't see if anybody was leaving the vehicle or anything like that but I immediately called 911.”

The car appeared to have gone down an embankment and struck the Old Courthouse annex building.

Morin said she saw a police officer arrive at the scene and begin to usher people away. Emergency crews later shut down First Avenue.

Around 9:30 p.m. firefighters were advising pedestrians to avoid the area due to a gas leak.

Morin said the road was still closed while crews remained in the area at 11 p.m.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News