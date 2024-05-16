SD73 students want more financial literacy taught in classrooms

Photo: Castanet

Students across the Kamloops-Thompson school district are feeling a sense of anxiety and a need to better prepare themselves with more financial literacy, according to a report to the SD73 board of education.

Rick Kienlein, SD73 director of instruction for secondary education and learning services, said students at a district student advisory council meeting said they believed a better understanding of basic financial planning is required in the curriculum.

“There's a prevalence of messaging around financial concerns in popular media, and students are hearing this,” Kienlein told the board of education last week.

“They have questions now around taxation, the effect of high interest rates, the fact that they're hearing about housing affordability and concerns about how they will then manage money moving forward.”

According to the report, the students suggested basic planning be mandatory within the career education curriculum.

SD73 trustee Jo Kang, who attended the meeting with the students, said he felt the issue was the students’ “number one” concern and asked what financial education SD73 students receive.

Kienlein said he wasn’t an expert on curriculum, but noted post secondary planning and financial planning are part of some schools’ curriculum and are included in the math curriculum and mandatory career-life connections course.

“We do have professional autonomy within our classrooms. So to what extent that's being taught in each classroom, I can't speak to with authority,” he said.

“That's within each school, the supervision of each principal, but there is curriculum there for them to dive into.”

Trustee Kathleen Karpuk asked if financial literacy could be a topic offered as a professional development course for SD73 teachers.

“Very much so within the career life education and career life connections curriculum, that's something that when we heard the students speaking of this, we're going to take a look at how we can better prepare teachers to do that,” Kienlein replied.

SD73 trustee Shelley Sim, who was also in attendance at the district student advisory council meeting, said the issue was a “big concern.”

“What I did find interesting is that each school felt a little insecure about going out into the world, and that was kind of my take away,” she said.

“So how we can address that? And that's a big concern, and we may already have the tools and just need to highlight it.”

Heather Grieve, board chair, suggested the topic be deferred to a later presentation to the board that would examine financial literacy in the district.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, agreed with Grieve, suggesting there all likely “all kinds of models” and “curriculum resources” in use.

“Then we'd have a better idea as to whether there was a resource need,” Nixon said. “As far as getting a sense of what happens, that would be a great starting point.”

Other topics raised by the students included post-secondary planning, access to on-site mental health support, the reporting order, proficiency scale and mandatory courses within the curriculum.