BCWS says smoke will be visible south of Kamloops during training exercise

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke will be visible south of Kamloops Wednesday morning as it conducts a live training exercise.

In a social media post, BCWS said 11 pile burns will take place in the Stake Lake surrounding area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Smoke will be visible from the surrounding area and to travelers on Highway 5 and Lac Le Jeune Road,” the post reads.

BCWS said the exercise is part of mandatory annual training to prepare its staff for the fire season.

It said by conducting the exercise now, new crew leaders will have an opportunity to locate, respond and work through the process of managing a new wildfire incident within a controlled environment.

“Experienced BC Wildfire Service staff and instructors are involved extensively throughout the exercise,” BCWS said.

Around 70 firefighters with suppression tools and equipment will be on site to ensure a “safe and effective exercise.”