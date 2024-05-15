Man who killed girl in drunk-driving crash jailed again after latest arrest

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A driver who killed an 11-year-old girl after drunkenly plowing his truck into a minivan a decade ago is back in jail after Kamloops Mounties caught him driving while prohibited — and with an open beer in the vehicle.

Karl Matthew Schwarz, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of driving while prohibited and breach.

Court heard Schwarz was driving a vehicle that was pulled over by police just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 10. He was prohibited from driving, having recently been sentenced for a crash he drunkenly caused in October.

“Open beer was found in the vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court. “He also resisted the efforts of the police officer in dealing with him.”

Schwarz served a 30-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to one count of impaired driving causing death. He was driving drunk in Calgary on Sept. 20, 2013, when his pickup struck a family’s minivan and killed 11-year-old Tammy Truong.

Last fall, Schwarz was sentenced to more than six months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited and breach, as well as two counts of assault.

The breach charge to which Schwarz pleaded guilty on Tuesday was laid after police found him inside the home of a woman from whom he had been ordered to stay away.

Defence lawyer Mellisa Lowe said her client is dealing with “an underlying alcohol issue” and is hoping to get sober. She said he is interested in treatment.

Provincial court Judge Andrew Tam sentenced Schwarz to 60 days in jail — a month less than the 90 days being sought by the Crown — in addition to a three-year driving ban and a $500 fine.

Once he is given credit for time served, Schwarz will have 22 days remaining in jail.