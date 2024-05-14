BC Lions annual FanFest event to shut down block on Victoria Street

Photo: BC Lions

The 300-block of Victoria Street will be closed for the majority of Saturday as the BC Lions hold their annual FanFest celebration — this time featuring a block party.

In a news release, the BC Lions said this year’s event has been “re-imagined” and will be the first time the CFL club has closed a downtown block to host festivities.

The event will see appearances from its Uproar Dance Team, player autographs, food and beverage and bouncy castles for children.

The block party will be open to the public following the BC Lions’ Play with the Pros clinic from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a full team scrimmage from 1:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Hillside Stadium.

The event will run from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. between Third and Fourth avenues downtown.

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association said the 300-block of Victoria Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.