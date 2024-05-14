Mounties arrest alleged gunman in downtown Merritt mini-mart holdup

Photo: RCMP This still from surveillance footage shows the suspect in an armed robbery Friday at a business in Merritt, according to police.

Mounties did not have to go far to get their man after a Merritt business was held up last week by a man holding a pistol.

A suspect wanted for allegedly robbing the convenience store at gunpoint last Friday has been arrested, police have confirmed in a press release.

Merritt Mounties were called to 2801 Clapperton Ave. at about 1:45 p.m. for the reported robbery and were actively searching for a suspect vehicle Friday afternoon.

Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday they received a tip from the public, leading to the arrest of the suspect somewhere in the downtown core. Police have not said what day the man was arrested.

The suspect, whose name has not been made public, remains in custody facing several charges, including robbery with a firearm.

“The Merritt RCMP wish to thank the community for their vigilance and patience while officers carried out the search,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

Police continue to investigate the robbery.