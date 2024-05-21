Free legal clinic aims to increase awareness of services in Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio The Okanagan Thompson free legal clinic has opened its doors in Kamloops. Executive director Odette Dempsey-Caputo (second form the right) speaks with city Coun. Katie Neustaeter at their recent open house.

A new legal clinic has opened its doors in Kamloops and Kelowna.

The Okanagan Thompson Legal Clinic, located on the third floor of then Kelson Building in downtown Kamloops, held an open house last week, and has been up and running since January.

At the moment, the legal clinic is trying to increase its public awareness.

“The demand has been a lot, but people don’t know we’re here,” legal clinic executive director Odette Dempsey-Caputo told Castanet Kamloops.

She said the clinic was established last fall, but wasn’t fully operational until mid-January.

The legal clinic operates regionally, which Dempsey-Caputo said is an important offering for smaller communities around Kamloops that may not always have access to technology or a reliable internet connection.

The regional legal clinic also comes with more local knowledge of issues than firms outside the area, and while Dempsey-Caputo said what they do can be considered smaller legal work, it makes a big impact for the people who need it.

“We know more about what the needs are for this community, and the surrounding community, versus clinics that might be based in Vancouver,” she said.

The legal clinic has nine employees in Kamloops and five at the Kelowna location, offering free legal representation and advice. Its services cover areas of human rights, family law and property law. Those include residential tenancy, guardianship issues, child and spousal support, separation agreements, income assistance, provincial disability benefits, federal income security programs, debt and employment insurance benefits.

The clinic also delivers fee public legal education workshops and webinars for clients and/or members of the community.

“The biggest difference between us and a law firm is we don't charge — we're completely free. People may have to pay for the filing fee, but we do all free representation, we will help fill out forms, we do the photocopying, all of this stuff is a free service and we're completely funded by the law foundation,” Dempsey-Caputo said.

She said the open concept of the office and staff’s informal attire policy — except when attending court — is meant to be trauma informed and make clients who are already dealing with stressful circumstances feel more comfortable.