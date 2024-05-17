Outgoing TRU chancellor Nathan Matthew to receive emeritus designation

Photo: TRU Outgoing TRU chancellor Dr. Nathan Matthew.

Thompson Rivers University has announced its outgoing chancellor Dr. Nathan Matthew will received an emeritus designation during this year’s Spring Convocation.

TRU said the designation recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the university and community and wish to continue a supportive relationship with the university, faculty and students after retirement.

“My relationship with the Thompson Rivers University began in the Caribou College days, initially as challenging, but evolving into an alliance based on respect and collaboration,” Matthew said in a press release.

According to TRU, Matthew is one of Canada’s most-respected advocates for Indigenous education.

He is a member of the Simpcw First Nation, former Kúkwpi7 and was a senior negotiator for First Nations education in B.C.

Matthew received an honorary doctorate from TRU in 2006 and served as its inaugural executive director of Aboriginal Education.

He was recognized nationally with the Indspire Award for Education in 2017 and served as TRU’s chancellor from 2018 to 2024.

“The first Indigenous person in that role at TRU, Matthew taught the university community about Secwépemc values through his example. TRU values his wisdom and guidance as chancellor emeritus,” TRU said.

Matthew will receive the title of chancellor emeritus during the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics convocation ceremony on campus June 5 at 2:30 p.m.